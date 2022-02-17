2023: Gov Emmanuel Flies To Ghana For Spiritual Retreat, Leaves Aides Behind

Governor Udom Emmanuel on Tuesday, February 15,2022 fled Uyo to the Republic of Ghana for a spiritual retreat and to meet with one of his strong prophets and ask about his succession plan. An aviation source at the Lagos airport said he abandoned all his security team in Lagos and entered the private jet alone to Ghana.

Before leaving Lagos, the source said he was angry with the huge amount of money he has spent on the endorsement of Pst. Umo Enoh as his choice for the 2023 polls. The Governor was said to be angry with his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, Mr Isantim Kenneth Okon for demanding #100 million from the government before the Youths will endorse Pst Umo Enoh for 2023.

The source said the demand for #100 million got the Governor angry. The Governor was said to have asked that when Akpabio brought him out for the 2015 elections, he did not spend too much money but that he has spent close to #20 billion on Umo Enoh’s endorsement alone. He was said to be angry that if he has to spend this much money on endorsement, how much will he spend at the PDP primary and the 2023 Governorship election.

Governor Emmanuel in dropping his security team in Lagos and travelling alone, our aviation source said was to prevent a leak of information on his whereabout or who he meets in Ghana when he is there. Even if the decision is a breach of his protocol and safety, he still went to Ghana alone and is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The aviation source said the Governor who was monitored in Ghana through a Pastor who is close to the powerful prophet said the Governor is still worried about Umo Enoh winning the 2023 election. He has asked the prophet to perform some spiritual assignments for him in Ghana for his plans on Uno Enoh to succeed.

The Ghana source said Gov. Udom arrived Ghana with a lot of stress and confusion, a sign that all is not well with him and his 2023 plans. He said since he arrived he has been undergoing spiritual assignments and what he is now doing in Ghana is something he was told to do before presenting Umo Enoh as the Governor and Umo Eno had visited the prophet late last year.

https://leaders.ng/2023-gov-emmanuel-flees-to-ghana-dumps-security-aides-at-lagos/

