2023: It’s Time To Pay Tinubu Back With Our Support – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday urged lawmakers, both at the federal and state levels from the state, to work assiduously to actualise the presidential ambition of Chief Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice in Ikeja, during the 17th Edition of the Executive/Legislative Parley, with the theme: ”Mobilizing Citizens as a Social Capital Towards 2023 General Elections, NAN reports.

He said that Tinubu had selflessly given himself to the people of Lagos during his tenure as the governor, and to Nigeria as a whole, and recorded many achievements.

”This, indeed, is the time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job. He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.

”So, because of our Apex leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is time for us to take Lagos to Nigeria agenda. It is time for us to work assiduously and ensure that all of these successes in Lagos can be reflected in Nigeria as a whole.

”That is why I am calling on all of us to ensure that we do everything we can do politically and otherwise, to ensure that we can help to activate and actualise the next president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

”Let us rally behind our great party, the All Progressives Congress, let us rally behind the great man that indeed, we believe can help us take our country to the next level,” he said.

The governor commended the lawmakers for efforts made at attaining the remarkable strides his administration achieved in the last two and half years.



