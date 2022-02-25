2023: My Fitness Not A Problem, I’m Not Applying To Be A Sprinter – Tinubu

The National APC leader said many people were complaining of his fitness because he went abroad for a knee injury but he is only applying for a brain intelligent thinking job and not for a bricklaying job.

Tinubu, however, told the monarch that if given the opportunity, he would not let Nigerians down.

He added that he has the capacity to run the nation’s affairs.

The aspirant, who said he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition, said he was ready to offer honest service to the country and its people.

Tinubu said: “The time is here now. The clock is ticking, calendar is ticking and this is the time Nigerians need a thorough hope, solid hope for progress, prosperity, and growth.

“We need a lot of jobs for our children, solid education for our children, we need progress for our country and we need someone that can do this.

“I offer myself the opportunity to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I have informed President Buhari that I want to step into his shoes.

“I told him I want to serve my country to the best of my knowledge

I need your endorsement and your prayers.”

On his fitness, Tinubu said: “I am not applying for the job of bricklaying or grave digging. I went to school to study Accountancy and Management.

￼“I am applying for a brain intelligent thinking job and I will do it right.

“The job I want to do for Nigeria is for Nigeria to be greater and to be proud of itself.”

Tinubu, who further explained that Nigerians must continue to remain united, irrespective of tribe or religion, urged Nigerians to embrace the lyrics of the old national anthem.

According to him, it states tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand.

“We believe in one Nigeria, irrespective of our tribe, we must see ourselves as one entity that will bring progress to Nigeria, and this is my promise,” he said.

Responding, Oba Olanipekun, who said Tinubu has the capacity to be the president, prayed that God would grant his heart’s desires.

￼The traditional ruler said he was of the belief that Tinubu was capable of serving as the president of the country.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/02/25/fitness-not-a-problem-im-not-applying-to-be-a-sprinter-tinubu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...