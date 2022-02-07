2023: Nigeria Is No Longer A Zoo – Dipo Awojide

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Kanu and Igboho no more in the headline of major news platforms. Igboho has almost completely been forgotten. Herdsmen faded out of the news. Bandits feeling the heat from Nigerian Army. Nigeria is no longer a zoo. All attention is now on who becomes president in 2023.

https://mobile.twitter.com/OgbeniDipo/status/1490295880397864961

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: