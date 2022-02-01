2023: Peter Obi Stands No Chance And He Knows It – Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju speaks on Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition.

As attractive as Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is & I absolutely love it so much but he does not stand any chance in a PDP primaries or at the general election against the APC.

Nigeria is so unfair and Peter Obi knows this. APC does not believe in elections. The only way PDP can win the next election is if APC gives their ticket to a southerner and PDP goes north.

PDP should look towards either Tambuwal or Bala, current serving Govs who are young & will be accepted; not one old expired politician that will be going to hospital always. Another person that stands a good chance is Bukola Saraki but how can he win a presidential primaries in PDP? Politics is deep!

