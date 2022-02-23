2023 Presidency: Bashir Ahmaad Picks Tinubu Over Goodluck Jonathan

According to Bashir Ahmad, if he had a choice between APC’s Tinubu and PDP’s Goodluck Jonathan, he would choose Tinubu.

https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1496528712866664461?t=m3JyocoFbSCpMGScfIXi9A&s=19

