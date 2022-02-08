2023 Presidency: Buhari To Meet Tinubu, Umahi, Okorocha, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari will in the coming days meet with all aspirants who are seeking to contest the 2023 presidential elec­tion on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Independent has gathered.

A presidency source, who dis­closed this to Daily Independent on Monday, said the president, who is the leader of the party, will meet with the aspirants “most likely af­ter the national convention when it is expected that all those who are intending to run on the party’s platform would have indicated in­terest”.

Among those who have declared their interest to run are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor and APC national leader; Governor Dave Uma­hi of Ebonyi State and former Imo State governor, and now senator, Rochas Okorocha.

Among those who are ru­moured to be seeking to con­test on APC platform but are yet to declare are Vice Presi­dent Yemi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Trans­portation; Governor Yahaya Bello and Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor.

President Buhari in a re­cent interview said even if he has a preferred candidate, he will not reveal his identity for safety reasons.

When asked how the rul­ing party will seek to manage the deluge of presidential as­pirants without a crisis, our source said the president will soon meet with all those seek­ing to contest the presidential election before the primary.

He also commended the president for not revealing the identity of his preferred aspirant, saying doing so would have dampened the morale of other aspirants.

“Yes, it is a major concern but we will cross the bridge when we get there. Our major concern now is to conduct a hitch-free national conven­tion where the next set of party executives will emerge.

“One thing I’m certain about is that President Bu­hari will meet with all the presidential aspirants. He is the father of the party and as a father, if your children are fighting over something, there is a way you talk to them and guide them so that it won’t degenerate into a battle.

“I must, however, com­mend the president for the maturity he displayed by not revealing the identity of his preferred candidate. Doing so would have led to more crisis in the party and discourage other aspirants. The presi­dent can only support one aspirant and he only has one vote on election day. But it is better he has kept it to him­self until now”, he said.

In a related development, members of the state Houses of Assembly across the coun­try on the platform of the APC on Monday endorsed Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, for President in 2023.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued after the extraordi­nary meeting of the forum of APC State Legislators of the Federation held in Abuja on Monday.

The 365 legislators who attended the programme across the country also passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling per­formance and cohesive lead­ership qualities.

Similarly, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Com­mittee for positively reposi­tioning the party and for his purposeful leadership that has attracted people of good­will to the ruling party.

Explaining why they threw their support behind the presidential bid of Yaha­ya Bello, the forum of APC legislators described the Kogi governor as a young perform­er who has the interest of the country at heart.

The lawmakers have also decided to embark on mobili­sation of support for Bello’s as­piration in their various states.

“We, the State Assembly Legislators of the Federation pass a vote of confidence in the President of Nigeria, Pres­ident Muhammadu Buhari (GFCR), for his sterling and cohesive leadership of Nige­ria through thick and thin and urge him to be relentless in ensuring that he leaves Ni­geria in 2023 a better place.

“We pass a vote of con­fidence in the Governor Mai Mala Buni Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for its positive aggressive reposi­tioning of our great party, the All Progressives Con­gress, and thank the com­mittee for its purposeful leadership, which has at­tracted men and women of goodwill into the party. We, the members, further urge the committee to do more.

https://independent.ng/2023-presidency-buhari-to-meet-tinubu-umahi-okorocha-others/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...