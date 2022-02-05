The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the country is like a football team that needs motivation and confidence.

The former Abia governor in January declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 if the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket is zoned to the South.

If the ticket is zoned to the South, Kalu will be contesting the presidency with the likes of APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In an interview on Friday on Channels Television, Kalu said if elected as the next President, presiding over the affairs of the country will not be a problem because he will stabilise the country.

The former governor added that if elected president, he will change the fortunes of the country just like what he did with Enyimba FC, an Aba-based football club.

The Senator also promised to rebrand the country and give Nigerians the confidence that they need to move forward in life, adding that he can make Nigeria a very big team and a big player in world affairs.

He said: “What I’m going to be getting on the table is the stability of the country; the rebranding of the country and giving Nigerian people that confidence that they are Nigerians and giving them the motivation to move forward.

“Nigeria to me is like a football team and I have done it in the past with the Enyimba football team and I can do it in the future because what every aspect of this country needs is just motivation.

“I know the faults, ups and downs of Nigeria. I can make Nigeria a very big team and a big player in world affairs because when you look at my face, you see the face of Nigeria.”

Source: https://semmatloaded.com/2022/02/2023-presidency-nigeria-to-me-is-like-a-football-team-orji-kalu/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...