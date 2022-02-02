Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that no one in Nigeria is more qualified than him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The Governor stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Tuesday.

Wike said he does not think anyone among those who are planning on becoming President 2023 is more qualified for the position other than himself going by his achievements as Governor and the positions he has held.

The Governor said with his records as Minister, as well as the governor, he is all but ready for the country’s topmost position.

“For somebody of my kind and record, a governor and a minister, I don’t even see anybody who will tell me that he is much more qualified than me, I don’t think that is possible.

“Assuming today I want to run for the office of the President, what quality do you think I do not have? Why do you think I cannot provide the right leadership for Nigeria to move forward?,” Wike queried.

He advised his fellow politicians to rather talk of the issues and challenges facing the country instead of promoting their candidates, insisting that presidential aspirants must tell the people how they would solve the problems facing the country

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/02/2023-presidency-nobody-is-more-qualified-than-me-wike-declares/

