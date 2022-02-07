2023 Presidency: Tambuwal Visits Gusau, Consult With Zamfara PDP

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto state, has paid a consultative visit to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara state.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Governor Tambuwal who is consulting with leaders of PDP across the 36 states of the Federation in a bid to emerge as the Presidential candidate of PDP for the 2023 presidential election was received by

Zamfara state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gasau, as well as the state party leaders including the party chairman. While speaking, Governor Tambuwal stated that he is in the state to consult with the Zamfara PDP in his quest to become the Party’s Presidential flagbearer.

Mr Tambuwal said although he’s aware of the purported impeachment plan of Zamfara Deputy Governor, he however said he won’t comment on the matter as it is a subject of litigation. He thanked the PDP leaders for their receptive welcome even in the midst of insecurity in Zamfara stressing that it’s imperative for leaders of PDP in the state to close ranks so as to take over power in the state come 2023.

Governor Tambuwal also condoled with people of the state over the killings, kidnapping and general insecurity in Zamfara.On his part, Deputy Governor Mahdi Gusau said he is solidly behind Governor Tambuwal’s Presidential Ambition.

He urged the governor to carry not only him but also the entire Zamfara PDP along in his quest to become President of Nigeria.

https://politicsnigeria.com/2023-presidency-tambuwal-storms-gusau-consult-with-zamfara-pdp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...