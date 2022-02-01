2023: Some Traders Storm The Streets, Declare Support For Osinbajo (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fFE7NfMKqk

Approximately over 10,000 traders with businesses spread across the nation are coming together to form the HIGHER NIGERIA MOVEMENT in support of the Vice President, Professor. Yemi Osinbajo ahead of what is set to be a defining moment in Nigeria’s history, the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Sharing their stories, the traders are giving rave reviews of the VP’s obvious commitment to not just empowering small and large-scale business owners across the country, but also his overall dedication to providing a better standard of living for Nigerians as a whole. Singling out initiatives like the Trader Moni and Market Moni schemes, as well as the N-Power initiative once spearheaded by the VP, the traders are attributing the success of most of their ventures to one or two of these initiatives.

While the VP is yet to make his political ambitions known, there is an ongoing nationwide demand for his hat in the ever-growing ring of candidates running for the presidential seat in 2023. From traders across the country to startups in the tech industry, the VP’s reach seems to have impacted both young and old.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...