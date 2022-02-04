2023: They Now Want Unity & Togetherness All Of A Sudden – Bashir El-Rufai

They now want unity & togetherness all of a sudden

Lmao they now want unity & togetherness all of a sudden.

https://mobile.twitter.com/bashirelrufai/status/1489256988320010242

