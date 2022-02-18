2023: This Is Why Buhari May Never Support Tinubu, Osinbajo’s Candidacy – Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, the convener of Concerned Nigerian, has highlighted why President Muhammadu Buhari may not prefer Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to succeed him in 2023.

Adeyanju said Buhari may not support Tinubu’s presidential ambition due to his alleged corrupt nature.

Speaking exclusively with DAILY POST, the Abuja-based rights activist was reacting to Buhari’s recent mark that he would not reveal his preferred presidential candidate.

The President had said his preferred candidate may be killed if he reveals him.

However, Adeyanju said Buhari might not look in Tinubu’s direction because he could cripple Nigeria financially.

According to Adeyanju, “I don’t think Tinubu or Osinbajo would be Buhari’s preferred candidate because I have studied him for a very long time now, and I can tell you that I have been able to predict almost all Buhari’s move even before he became President.

“He has done majority of the things I predicted and even exceeded my predictions. I don’t think he would support either of them, and these are my reasons.

“For Asiwaju, Tinubu is too blatantly corrupt for Buhari to support him. This is somebody with no known source of income and is richer than Lagos, Osun, and many states in the Southwest; if you give somebody like that presidential power, he would completely cripple the country financially.

“Asiwaju has an inordinate love for material things and accumulation of wealth. You can say anything against Buhari, but he is not that kind of person; Buhari is not that vein; there is still that level of decency in him.

“Buhari is not that type of person that would go and buy or accumulate properties in Lagos or Abuja in hundreds, so those are features in Tinubu that could make Buhari not likely to be inclined to handing over a whole country to him.”

Adeyanju said Buhari might not forgive Osinbajo for some remarks he allegedly made while he was undergoing medical attention in London in 2017.

The activist said reports that Osinbajo claimed that the President might never return alive may count against him because Buhari does not forgive.

“For Osinbajo, there have been a lot of reports that when the President was sick, he was among those who made a remark that he may not make it back and that he was already plotting and meeting people who would become his Vice President.

“And the Buhari we know does not forgive, neither does he forget things like that. There are insinuations that the President has not forgiven him for such remarks that he was labeled to have said. Osinbajo is not like to get the President’s nod.

“I think that this President is likely to look towards Southsouth, though I’m not in the position to know his mind, but I don’t think he would support Tinubu or Osinbajo,” he said.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/18/2023-presidency-why-buhari-may-never-support-tinubu-osinbajos-candidacy-revealed/

