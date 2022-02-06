2023: ‘Why Amaechi Will Be APC’s Best Candidate; Thicks All Boxes’

I’m not going to bore you with long epistle. I will be concise and straight to the point.

So one of the presidential hopefuls for the 2023 general election is the Honorable Minister of Transport, Rt Hon. Chibuike Romtimi Amaechi (though he has not declared).

Some have speculated he might be Buhari’s secret candidate especially with his recent turbaning by the Daura Emirate.

Now, away from secret candidate and turbaning, let me enumerate for you, why the man Amaechi might be APC’s most suitable candidate for 2023.

1. HE IS A FOUNDATION MEMBER

One of the arguments that some supporters of some certain interest in APC has always used against some presidential aspirants like David Umahi and Orji Uzor Kalu, is that these men are not foundation members of the party but just defected when they saw the party had won power. To them, those men do not qualify to sick APC ticket while some other people that laboured to build the party and financed it will be deprived of it. Well, that argument won’t work on Amaechi because Amaechi was the leader of the 5 PDP governors that joined APC then as New-PDP. Not only did he join the APC, it is believed that he also made a lot of financial commitments and has twice been the Director General of the party’s presidential campaigns. So, whatever stake that any interest in APC claims to have, Amaechi equal has it and that is non-contestible.

2. HE ANSWERS FOR SOUTHSOUTH CLAMOUR TO COMPLETE THEIR TENURE

One of the distant voices that has been heard in the discourse of 2023, has been the fact that the Southsouth part of the country still has 4 years of its presidential tenure to complete since President Jonathan could not win re-election after 4 years of his original tenure. Although , like I said, this clamour may not have been as pronounced as many other clamours, but it has been made regardless and that is what an Amaechi presidency will answer to; since he is from the Southsouth .

3.THE CLAMOUR FOR IGBO PRESIDENCY

As 2023 elections draw closer, one of the loudest and most valid agitation is that of Igbo presidency in general and Nigerian President of southeast extraction in particular. All Nigerians of conscience know that this agitation is valid, and for the continued peaceful coexistence of the Nigerian project, it is imperative that it is addressed. Now, that’s why Amaechi comes in. While somebody like Nyesom Wike has told the world he is not Igbo, Amaechi has consistently insisted that “nobody can deny me of my Igboness”. He has always adorned his traditional Isiagu dress when occasion allows it, in identification with his Igbo culture. Now, while Nigerians are skeptical about handing power over to an Igbo man from the southeast, such fears might not exist for Amaechi. Why?

Because an Igbo man of Southsouth has never gone through the denial, punishment, deprivations and subjugation that has been meted to the Igbo man of southeast. The implication is that the anger level in their hearts are different.

While the Igbo man of southeast might harbour resentment for the Nigerian state with desire for revenge, the Igbo man in southeast is likely not going to harbour resentment in his heart.

So, if the agitation for Igbo presidency is something that must be addressed, but the rest of Nigeria is skeptical about handing power over to a man from Southeast, the closest solution to the impasse is Amaechi.

With Amaechi, all that would have to be done is to conscientize with Ndigbo to settle for “Igbo Presidency” rather than insist on “Nigerian President of Southeast Extraction” and trust me it would sell.

4. AMAECHI IS DETRIBALIZED AND A BRIDGE BUILDER

One of the most reoccurring arguments against most Igbo presidential aspirants is the fact that they are tribal and are not bridge builders. Well, not Amaechi; because I do not think there’s any part of Nigeria that has anything against Amaechi especially when it comes to tolerance for Nigerians of other ethnic groups. What am I even saying, there’s a ‘Rotimi’ in his name, Remember? Dude is even a Yoruba. Lol.

5. AGE

One of the issues in the front burner of the 2023 political discourse is the fact that we need young, agile and capable people to occupy political positions. Yes. Aso Rock should not be converted to retirement home for old men to go and be resting their bones. At 57 years of age, Amaechi fits perfectly into that yardstick.

6. PROVEN RECORD OF ACHIEVEMENTS

An unbiased assessment of the Buhari regime would throw up Rotimi Amaechi as one of, if not, the brightest and most performing ministers in the Buhari government. The transformation happening in the rail sector is visible to all Nigerians. But that’s not all, before he became minister, he was governor of Rivers State for 8 years and if you ask those who witnessed his administration in Rivers, they’d tell you he has been one of the best things to happen to Rivers state. So, aside that fact that an Amaechi presidency will answer to several other agitations and inerests, we are also going to be having a man with proven records of achievements in public service.

7. NO TAINT OF CORRUPTION

“I don’t like money”. That is one of the most popular statements that has been made by Amaechi. While that may have been metaphorical and does not really translate to him being a saint, he seems to not have any case of financial malfeasance to his name so far despite how long he has been in public service. So if APC’s aim is to give Nigerians somebody who is not corrupt, then Amaechi is the man.

I promised it was not gonna be long but it did.

But there you have it. What are you going to add and what are you going to remove?

Penguin is a bird of reason!

