“2023: Why Political Leaders Are Rallying Behind Anyim Pius”

Members of the top echelon of the Nigerian political space have been towing in line to express their full support of Anyim Pius Anyim’s political ambition. Anyim Pius who is a former Senate President and a one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), announced his ambition to run for the Presidency, come 2023. He has been garnering support from all quarters and to those who might be wondering why, here are 3 reasons why this is the case.

Proven Leadership Capacity

Anyim Pius has always advocated for good governance. During his tenure as a senate president, he led one of the most dynamic senate houses during the presidential tenure of Olusegun Obasanjo. One of the bravest things he did at the time was to properly adjudicate an impeachment attempt against the then-president. He was also one of the people that instigated the investigation into the ICPC. He kept his word by not running for a second term in office after he had seriously kicked against it for all political officeholders.

An Astute Bridge Builder

Anyim Pius Anyim assumed the Senate President’s seat at a time when the executive, legislative and judiciary arms of government were at an impasse. A lot of things were non-functional and as a result, he had a major rebuild on his hands. That was not the only challenge. Many people thought that he didn’t have the capacity to lead the senate. However, he went about his task in a unique way. He used the unanimous support of the senate to mend the broken relationship between the three tiers of government. He won the buy-ins of both the previous and current leaders while bridging the gap in thoughts and ideas of the government arms to produce a united leadership.

Strong Moral and Mental Fortitude

Anyim is a sacrificial leader and has never been driven by personal gains. One of the many things that Anyim did as the senate president was to change the financial modus operandi of the house of Senate. Prior to his tenure, the Senate president had total control of the funds, hence, could award budgets and contracts to committees instituted by him. This created a loophole in the national budget. While many others could have exploited that loophole, Anyim made sure to sacrifice that opportunity and instigated a different approach, so that the country could be run better. He created a transparent system of financial management that has since been the go-to process of handling the Senate finances.

Amongst many other reasons, these are just a few reasons why the political and social elites are starting to put their weight behind Anyim Pius Anyim. Having been in the corridors of power, he is someone who understands all the loopholes and has the moral and mental fortitude to put an end to most of the economic and leadership problems that are currently troubling the nation.



https://tlm.ng/3-reasons-why-nigerian-political-juggernauts-are-all-rallying-behind-anyim-pius-anyim/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...