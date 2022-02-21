2023: “You Will Be President But After Me”, Tinubu Tells Youths In Oyo (Video)

2023: “You Will Be President But After Me”, Tinubu Tells Youths In Oyo (Photos, Video)

Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigerian youths will become president, however, it will be after he has become president, IGBERETV reports.

He said this during a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Sunday.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said,

“You won’t give room for the elderly to pass and you haven’t become president. What if you become president, you will chase us out of town?”

“You will grow old, you will become president but I will become president first.”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntD5kgZE2w0

https://igberetvnews.com/1415153/2023-will-president-tinubu-tells-youths-oyo-photos-video/

