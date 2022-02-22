22-Year-Old Man Who Uses Fake Bank Alerts To Buy Items Arrested In Lagos Hotel

A 22-year old suspected Internet fraudster, Daramola Emmanuel, who allegedly specialized in using fake bank alerts to buy items, has been arrested after he was caught in a popular hotel in Lagos State.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the suspect, Emmanuel, was arrested at the popular Prince Palace Hotel, located at Apex Avenue, Kola/Alasco Road, Alasco area of Lagos, where he bought some items and used bank transfer to pay to the hotel’s account and it got exposed.

He was said to have bought some items worth N15,000 and told the attendant that he had no cash on him and wanted to use bank transfer to pay the bill.

The owner of the hotel, Prince Owolabi Matanmi, provided the company’s account number and he actually did the transfer and the owner received alert of the payment.

However, he was unlucky as the owner of the hotel, Matanmi, knows the real alert from the fake and he identified the fake bank alert and told him that it was fake.

When he realized that he had been caught in the game, he threatened to bring thugs to attack the hotel and attempted to escape. But he was held back and in the process, he attacked the owner of the hotel and damaged his wrist watch.

He was then handed over to the Police at Area P Command.

After thorough interrogation, he was found culpable and subsequently charged before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for obtaining credit with fake bank alert.

When he was arraigned, he pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Benedict Aighokhan, asked the Court to give a short adjournment for facts and sentence since he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. E O.Ogunkanmi, ordered his remand in custody and adjourned the matter till 9th February, 2022, for fact and sentence.



Source: https://pmexpressng.com/man-22-who-uses-fake-bank-alert-to-buy-items-arrested-in-hotel/

