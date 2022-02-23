23-Year-Old SS 2 Student Who Robs ‘To Pay His School Fees’ Lands In Yola Court

I rob to pay my fees – SS2 student tells Yola court

A Senior Secondary School 2 (SS2) student in Adamawa State has said he got into robbery to raise money to pay his fees.

The young man, Abubakar Mohammed, quite old for his class in school at 23 years, allegedly broke into the house of one Maryam Jamilu at Wauru Jabbe in Yola South Local Government Area (LGA) in broad daylight brandishing a knife and threatening to kill her.

Available details on Tuesday indicated that this happened on February 11, when he allegedly attacked Maryam Jamilu in her palour where he took her mobile phones: a Spark 6 model valued at N68, 000, and a small Itel phone valued at N6,000, as well as N200 cash.

Luck, however, ran out on Abubakar Mohammed after sometime, when Maryam was seeing off a visitor and sighted him

Recognising him as the one who had dispossessed her of her valuables, she raised the alarm, which led to his arrest.

The SS II student of Demsawo Government Secondary School Yola, has been brought before a Yola Court where he has confessed to a charge of armed robbery.

At the Yola Magistrate Court I where he is being tried, Abubakar admitted that he robbed Maryam and that he did it to pay his fees.

He said he engaged in armed robbery to raise money to pay his 1st and 2nd term school fees as his father is dead and there is nobody to help him.

After the plea of the defendant was taken, the prosecutor, ASP Francis Audu, urged the court to remand the defendant at a correctional centre to enable them transmit the case file to the state director of public prosecution for legal advice.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/02/22/i-rob-to-pay-my-fees-ss2-student-tells-yola-court/%3famp=1

