25-Year-Old Queen Sarah Has Emerged As The New Face Of Tiv International (Photos)

25 year old Queen Sarah Akaazua A.k.A Sarahbenz has emerged as the new Face Of Tiv International 2021/2022

The event which is the 2nd anniversary was held at Sheraton Hotel Abuja and she contested alongside other contestants, after all the processes, the tasks giving to all the FOTI contestants, camping, stage performance such as the traditional dance, talent hunt and the dinner outing.

While in camp the contestants were given tasks and the winners got their awards such as Sewing machines, laptops, phones, complete make up set and cash prices which was presented in the grand finale.

The event is powered by Kano Tiv Carnival and sponsored by Gandaria LTD.

Face of Tiv International is aim at promoting the Tiv rich cultural heritage, celebration and empowerment of women who would serve as good ambassadors and role model to the younger women

The event was attended by top dignitaries.

The event which is said to be a classic.

