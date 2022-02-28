28-Year-Old Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Biscuit In Adamawa

A Chief Magistrate Court II sitting in Mubi, Adamawa, has ordered that one Abdullahi Adamu, be remanded in prison for allegedly raping a five-year-old nursery 3 schoolgirl (name withheld).

The 28-year-old suspect was said to have allegedly lured the minor into an uncompleted building in Mubi in the Mubi North Local Government Area of the State, where he defiled her.

Adamu, who allegedly took time to pry on the little kid, took advantage of her while she was returning home from her school at Anguwan Madina, which is located near Adamu’s residence in Mubi town. He reportedly lured her into the hideout with a N20 biscuit and then raped her.

“I asked her to come with me to a nearby shop to pick a biscuit and she obliged me, after which I took her into the uncompleted building,” Adamu said.

A curious neighbour, who sighted him while exiting the building with such a minor, suspected and alerted other neighbors, leading to his arrest. The victim was then taken to the General Hospital Mubi where she was examined and then established that Adamu had penetrated her.

Adamu has been arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court II where the judge, Magistrate Hamidu Aminu, ordered that he be remanded in prison custody.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/02/01/mubi-man-28-defiles-5yr-old-nursery-3-girl/%3famp=1

