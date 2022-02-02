2Baba’s Baby Mama, Pero Gushes Over Gifts She Got From Her Boyfriend On Val’s Day

Pero Adeniyi Gushes Over Gifts She Got From Her New Man On Valentine’s Day (Photos, Video)

Singer Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero Adeniyi has taken to her Instastory to gush over the gifts she got from her new man on Valentine’s Day, IGBERETV reports.

The US-based makeup artist who shares three children with Tuface, showed off the roses and teddy-bear gifts she got from her man. She also attached loved-up slides in the video she shared on her Instastory.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7xOZnzY0d4

https://igberetvnews.com/1414745/pero-adeniyi-gushes-gifts-got-new-man-valentines-day-photos-video/

