4 Bad Skincare Habits To Stop In 2022

Self-care and skincare practices have taken centre stage in our lifestyle as a result of the pandemic and the outbreak of COVID-19, which caused the lockdown in 2020. We haven’t let go since the lockdown forced us to focus more on caring for our bodies and skin, and we came to enjoy the time spent doing morning and nighttime routines! It’s 2022, and skincare is one of the major beauty trends we mentioned for this year.

It’s wonderful that skincaring has become so important to us, but some people are too focused on getting immediate results and jump from one skincare practice to the next. Others are getting their skincare information from the wrong places, as the Internet and social media have been overrun with “skincare professionals” providing unverified and sometimes harmful advice. Others, on the other hand, are simply stuck in their ways and refuse to let go of some bad skincare habits.

Yvonne, licensed esthetician and BeautySquareke (skin–care store) owner, whose mission is to correctly educate on skincare solutions, shared some skincare habits that should be left behind on her company’s @beautysquareke Instagram page. She listed four not-so-great practices that a lot of people ought to stop, and we will be sharing them with you.

As most people say at the start of every year, “New Year, New Me.” We’re saying, “New Year, New Skincare Practices!” Here are four bad skincare practices that you should drop this year:

Skipping sunscreen or not wearing enough: Sunscreen has to be one of the most important products in your routine. This part you need to get right! Make sure you’re wearing one that’s at least SPF 30, and apply the equivalent of 1/2 a teaspoon to your face, neck, and chest. The two-finger rule is a good guideline.

Using lemon juice, turmeric, and other home remedies to fade hyperpigmentation should have been abandoned in 2010, along with all of Pinterest’s other terrible skincare tips. I think this year we’ve established that formulated skincare works best and is less likely to damage your skin. And we now know everything is a chemical, so the “natural” skincare bandwagon is not a thing.

Picking at your pimples: This actually worsens hyperpigmentation and can worsen atrophic scarring. Don’t do it. If you can’t stop yourself, get some pimple patches.

Not giving a product enough time to work: Please, two weeks is not enough time to conclude that a serum is not fading your dark spots. To see progress with hyperpigmentation, you must give it at least 12 weeks. Good things take time!



source: https://tushmagazine.com.ng/4-bad-skincare-habits-to-stop-in-2022/

