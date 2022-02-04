4 Policemen, A Soldier & 3 Gunmen Killed In Ihiala, Anambra

Many feared dead as security operatives, gunmen clash in Anambra

No fewer than eight persons have been feared killed when gunmen and security operatives clash in Anambra State.

The incident, The Nation gathered, occurred on Monday at Orsumoghu, Lilu and Azia section in Ihiala local government area.

It was learnt one of the prominent men in Nnewi, was also killed on Sunday on his way to Ukpor in Nnewi South from Onitsha

The gunbattle between security operatives and the gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network ESN of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), had been on since weekend.

The Nation further gathered out of the number feared killed, four were Policemen, one a soldier and three gunmen

Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu didn’t respond to enquiries for confirmation of the incident.

However, a Senior Police Officer, who did not want to be quoted, confirmed the incident to The Nation.

The source said: “Yes, there has been shootings between the hoodlums and security operatives at Orsumoghu which has lasted for hours.

Some people lost their lives while others got injured, but those hoodlums who are alive will live to regret their actions in time to come.”

Another Senior Police Officer said Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, had ordered for immediate deployment of special forces

He said: “Our Special Forces have been there since last night to rout insurgents abducting and killing people on that road.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/many-feared-dead-as-security-operatives-gunmen-clash-in-anambra/

