55 Terrorists Neutralized By Troops In A Gun Duel Near NDA In Kaduna

A group of terrorists have engaged troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Thunder Strike/Whirl Punch in a fierce battle around Labi general area along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

No fewer than 55 heavily armed terrorists out of the adversaries numbering about 75 were neutralised when the gun duel lasted at the place which is close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at Defence headquarters on Thursday while updating newsmen on various military operations carried out across the six geo-political zones of the country.

It would be recalled that gunmen had last year gained entrance into the academy’s residential area in Afaka, Kaduna, and killed two officers while one was abducted.

Onyeuko explained that the bandits came under heavy airstrikes during the duel, which aided the ground forces to effectively engage the bandits and neutralise them.

“The air component carried out air interdiction on terrorist/bandits’ enclaves in South of Damari in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State after a painstaking air reconnaissance missions on terrorist/bandits’ enclaves.

“The air interdiction neutralized several armed terrorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy. Consequently, the operation resulted in the neutralization of a total of 55 bandits,” he said.

The senior military officer added that the troops in the same theatre of operation encountered criminals in Agasha located at Guma Local government area of Benue State.

He disclosed that 10 kidnapped civilians were rescued and 3 of the criminal elements were arrested during the encounter with criminals at the Gbekyor general area.

Onyeuko added, “Furthermore, troops on clearance operations on 22 February 2022 in Mbayongo area in Katsina Ala local government area came in a contact with bandits terrorizing the area and neutralized 1 bandit, arrested and recovered 2 locally made guns, 1 pistol, 69mm rounds, 7.62mm special.

“The rescued civilians and arrested criminals have been handed to the appropriate authorities for further actions.”



https://dailytrust.com/scores-killed-as-terrorists-engage-troops-in-gun-duel-near-nda

