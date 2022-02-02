60 Per Cent Of Hawkers In Italy Are Nigerian Girls – NAPTIP Director

60 Per Cent Of Hawkers In Italy Are Nigerian Girls — NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons on Wednesday said about 60 per cent of female hawkers in Italy are Nigerians and described the situation as not only pathetic but “highly unacceptable.”

The NAPTIP Director, Training and Manpower Development, Mr Orakwue Arinze disclosed this during a two-day training tagged, ‘Vulnerable Women and Victims of Domestic Violence’, which was organised by the agency in conjunction with Joshuel Global Ventures Limited and held in Sabon Gari, Zaria.

“Unless all hands are put on deck to guide parents and the larger society on the dangers of human trafficking and violence against women, the lives of our younger female children will continue to be in danger,” he said.

Arinze stated that the federal government has already done its best by enacting a law in 2015 on violence against persons and criminalising the act. He urged state governments and individuals to partner with the agency to rid the society of the menace.

The director also lauded the efforts of Hon. Garba Datti Babawo, member representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency for sponsoring the training of 300 women as part of his constituency project and urged victims of all violence to report to the agency for prompt action.

https://dailytrust.com/60-per-cent-of-hawkers-in-italy-are-nigerian-girls-naptip

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...