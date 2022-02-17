The Canadian Medical Association has said no fewer than 632 Nigeria-trained doctors were practising in Canada as of 2020.

The association disclosed this in an email exchange with The PUNCH in Abuja on Wednesday.

The CMA unites medical professionals at the national level in Canada to create strong and accessible health systems, fostering well-being and diversity in medical culture.

The PUNCH had reported in September 2021 how hundreds of Nigeria-trained doctors took part in an interview in Abuja meant to fill existing vacancies in the health sector in Saudi Arabia.

It was also reported that no fewer than 4,500 Nigeria-trained medical doctors moved to the United Kingdom over a period of six years.

In the email exchange with our correspondent, the CMA said, “As of 2020, there were 632 doctors who graduated from a Nigerian medical school and are practising in Canada.”

The PUNCH reports that the Nigerian government is currently battling brain drain in the health sector.

Associations such as the Nigeria Medical Association, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors and the Joint Health Sector Unions among others have called on the Federal Government to tackle brain drain in the sector.

https://punchng.com/632-nigeria-trained-doctors-practising-in-canada-as-of-2020/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...