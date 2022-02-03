69-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies In Umuahia. Do You Know Him? (Graphic Photos)

A man believed to be in his late 60s on Wednesday collapsed and died along Lagos Street in Umuahia the Abia State capital.

A driving license found in his custody gave his name as Ndukwe Kalu Kalu.

His body was discovered lifeless at about 5pm after which he was rushed to a medical facility where he was confirmed dead, ABN TV reports.

When contacted, PPRO of Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident, saying there is nothing to indicate violence on the deceased.

The police Spokesperson further alluded that the late ‘Ndukwe Kalu Kalu’ may have suffered one ailment or the other, leading to his collapse and death.

“Anyone whose relative of that age (69) left his or her home this morning (Wednesday) for any place within the town should report at Central Police station Umuahia for detailed information so they can identify the body.

“Anyone whose relative bears such a name as Ndukwe Kalu Kalu should go to CPS Umuahia for detailed information on where he is being kept” he stated.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/02/69-year-old-man-collapses-dies-in-umuahia-street-graphic-photos/

