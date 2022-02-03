69-Year-Old Man Slumps & Dies During Sex With Lady In FCT Hotel

A 69-year old man, Ogunleye Emmanuel, has lost his life after he reportedly slumped and died during a sex romp with a lady in a popular hotel in the Federal Capital territory, Abuja.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened on Monday at a hotel in the Pipeline area of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Police sources, the deceased went to the hotel with a lady for sex romp and while in the act, he became unconscious, slumped and eventually died.

The lady, who was with him, raised an alarm which attracted the attention of the hotel management, who held the lady and contacted Police at Kubwa Division. The Police operatives visited the scene to evacuate the lifeless body of Emmanuel and deposited it at the mortuary for autopsy report.

The Police also recovered his driver’s license, which bore his identity, age and address, which the Police is trying to use to locate the family as the corpse was deposited at the morgue of the Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested the lady over suspicion that she may have killed the deceased through induced sex or other means and she is undergoing interrogation under the Police custody.

At the Kubwa Police Division, the Divisional Police Officer, Abdullahi Bello, declined to speak and directed journalists, who went to get official response over the death, to the PPRO for response.

However, Police sources confirmed the incident and further stated the lady, who the Police declined to disclose her name, will be charged for murder if she is found culpable for the death of the man, Emmanuel.



https://pmexpressng.com/how-man-69-slumped-died-during-sx-romp-with-lady-in-hotel/

Like this: Like Loading...