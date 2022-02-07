7 Things You Need To Know About Presidential Aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim | IGBERE TV

As the political climate heats up, all roads lead to the 2023 presidential election. Nigerians will be eager to find out what makes a worthy candidate. Nigerians expect that a candidate should be trustworthy, possess a wealth of experience and good leadership qualities to take Nigeria forward.

Former Senate President – Anyim Pius Anyim is one of the many aspiring candidates that is already making the headlines. Looking at his records, a lot of Nigerians are hopeful that he would be the one to disrupt the status quo and remove the veil of mediocrity that blindfolded the nation for so long. Those who know him know that he has what it takes.

Anyim Pius Anyim

Wondering why he fits the bill? Here are some things you need to know about Presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim.

1) He is the youngest Presidential aspirant from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Born on February 19, 1961, Anyim’s declaration to run for the seat in Aso rock is both timely and strategic. Nigerians are looking for leaders who are relatively young, considering the political clime and can offer strong leadership. At 60 years of age, Anyim Pius fits the bill perfectly. This is why he is fast becoming a favourite amongst the youths in the country.

2) He holds a National Honours of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) second-highest National Honour in Nigeria.

Anyim Pius Anyim is one of the few people that hold the second-highest award in Nigeria. He has distinguished himself in leadership and national developmental matters. He is a nation builder, a peacemaker, and someone who genuinely has Nigeria’s interest at heart. He demonstrated this although his many years of service to the country.

3) He Has a Law Degree

He possesses a bachelor of law degree from the prestigious Imo State University. This was instrumental when he began life in public service, shortly after youth service. He became Head of the Protection Department at the National Commission for Refugees, Abuja, a job that included the provision of legal services and political protection for refugees.

4) He Holds the Record of the Youngest Senate President

In 2000, he emerged as the youngest Senate President ever, a remarkable feat in the Nigerian political scene. He was one of the youngest Presidents in the Senate chamber in 2001 till date. This recognizable feat only goes further to show that he is someone with the ability, competence, and willpower to lead.

5) He was the Secretary to The Government of the Federation (SGF)

Anyim Pius Anyim was appointed as a Secretary to the Government of the Federation by Goodluck E. Jonathan. As SGF, he did very well in taking the entire federation into consideration. He used the office to serve Nigerians from all walks of life and carried everyone along.

6) He brokered Peace to a Fractured Relationship Between the Arms of Government.

During his time as Senate President, Anyim did not shy away from being an exemplary. Even at his young age, Anyim demonstrated rare leadership qualities by bringing back peace and synergy between the arms of government.

7) He Publicly Displays His Christian faith

He is a very honest and God-fearing man and one of the few politicians who have no charges levelled against him. Despite being in the political field for a good number of years, one thing that didn’t change about the statesman is the way he publicly displays his dedication to God. Anyim Pius Anyim has always, and still is, a dedicated member of the Assemblies of God Church, his life practically revolves around work and worship.

Anyim Pius Anyim has served Nigeria in several capacities and has been termed a man of integrity and dignity.

The Elections are fast approaching Nigerians are still clamouring for Anyim Pius Anyim to press on against all odds as he has the full support of every well-meaning Nigerian. and it’s important to know the candidates so that the decision can be easier for millions of Nigerians.



