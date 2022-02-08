8 Causes Of Vaginal Odour

Last updated: Wed, Nov 3, 2021

Does it smell different down there? Dr Elisabeth Rosén, a Livi doctor who specialises in gynaecology, explains the possible causes and shares advice on how to get rid of vaginal odour

Vaginal odour is something we can feel uncomfortable talking about. But getting to know your body can help you identify what’s ‘normal’ for you, and when to get medical help.

‘The vagina has a natural bacterial flora that’s there to keep a good balance,’ explains Dr Rosén. It’s because of this natural bacteria that the cervical mucus in the vagina always has a smell. You may also experience changes throughout your menstrual cycle as the pH balance in your vagina changes.

So, what does vaginal odour normally smell like?

Dr Rosén says that it usually ranges from a slightly tangy or sour smell to a more metallic smell around or after your period. ‘Generally, if you’re feeling well and your vaginal odour or discharge isn’t unusual for you, there’s no reason to worry.’

Here are 8 common causes of vaginal odour and when to talk to a doctor:

1. Bacterial vaginosis (BV)

Vaginal odour: fishy

Bacterial vaginosis is one of the most common causes of a smelly vagina, affecting 15% to 50% of women of reproductive age. ‘It’s a condition where there’s an imbalance in the vaginal flora,’ Dr Rosén explains. ‘The first symptom is often a fishy smell, which can progress to a frothy, grey or green-ish discharge. You may also feel itchy and swollen.’

There are a number of different treatment options if the symptoms of BV don’t clear up on their own. ‘A doctor can prescribe you a course of antiseptics or antibiotics,’ says Dr Rosén. Unfortunately, recurrence is not unusual after antibiotic treatment. Some studies have proven that the use of probiotics could be helpful, and Dr Rosén suggests changing contraception, especially if you’re using the coil.

She adds that your sexual partner may be the cause of your infection, so talking to them about their personal hygiene and using external or internal condoms for a while might be a good idea. If you find that this helps, your partner will likely need a course of antibiotics, too.

‘If you’re having these symptoms, you should see a doctor to rule out any underlying conditions that may need treatment,’ Dr Rosén says. ‘That’s especially important if you’re pregnant, as there’s an increased risk for premature labour.’

2. Trichomoniasis

Vaginal odour: pungent and fishy, similar to BV

Trichomoniasis is the most common non-viral sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the world. ‘It’s a parasitic disease that typically doesn’t cause a lot of symptoms,’ says Dr Rosén. ‘Some people experience subtle symptoms like a yellowy-green vaginal discharge with an unpleasant smell, and the vulva can be a little red and itchy. A course of antibiotics usually clears it up.’…

