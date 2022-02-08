8 Prospective Corpers Survive Ghastly Accident On Their Way To Anambra (Photos)

Eight Prospective Corps Members who were travelling for their NYSC Orientation Course in Anambra State survived a Ghastly car accident.

One of the Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) who also boarded one of the vehicles (name withheld) shared the story with Mr. Odewale Adesoye.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at Ilesha, Osun State around 11:20am on Wednesday.

The victim said that a bike man was the cause of the accident. The motorcycle rider was seen crossing the road without looking out for oncoming vehicles and which eventually caused heavy collision of the two vehicles.

It was also gathered that no death was recorded but the bike man sustained injuries and he has been rushed to nearest government hospital in Ilesha.

Below are the pictures of the two vehicles and motorcycle involved.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...