82 Boko Haram Fighters & Their Families Surrender To Army In Borno (Photos)

Ongoing offensive clearance operations records another feat as BokoHaram terrorists, and their families numbering 41 comprising 11 males, 22 females and 8 children surrendered to troops of 144 Battalion in Dissa Village axis of Borno State on Monday 21 February 2022.

https://twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/1496164335420325888?s=19

