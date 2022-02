20th February 2022

HM The Queen has today tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. She is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4784349301680514&id=666870450095107

The Queen had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...