9ice And His Wife, Sunkanmi Welcome Second Child (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice and his wife, Sunkanmi, have welcomed their second child together, IGBERETV reports.

The singer took to Instagram to share the good news with fans. He shared stunning baby bump photos of his wife posing with him and their daughter.

He wrote;

“My baby just delivered a baby”

In another post, 9ice expressed his undying love for his wife.

He wrote;

“Just know that my love for you will last forever. Youth and beauty will fade, but my promise will stand because I cannot find any other who could fill in the spot you created in my heart, in my life. I love you faithfully and endlessly. “

9ice also has more children with other women.

