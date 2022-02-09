A Conversation With Peter Obi In His Simple Home (Video)

Njeje Media had the rare privilege of documenting the former Governor’s morning routine, where it was revealed that Peter Obi actually lives in a Boys quarters. Watch the interesting video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anKu86UoLZ4

