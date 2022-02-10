A Fintech Or A Bank Job?

Someone asked me a question and although I gave my advise, I wish to throw it open to see if we can get more opinion. Would you take a FinTech job or a bank job (not as a contract staff)?

The thing is, he’s already employed with one of the traditional commercial banks in Nigeria. But he recently saw an opportunity to start with a FinTech company. The FinTech company is into payments, cryptocurrency, and uses blockchain.

He’s worried of the job security of being in a FinTech company due to the political climate – Nigeria’s stance on cryptocurrency. But the company is diversified into all forms of payments.

He has been working with the traditional bank for years and it’s much like wasting one’s career.

Would you continue with the bank job till maybe when you find a better offer at a secure place or take the FinTech job which offers better pay but has low job security due to the country’s aggressive political climate on cryptocurrency?

