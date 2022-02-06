A Nairaland Member Proposes To His White Girlfriend At Landmark Beach, Lagos (Photos)

After so many failed attempts trying out different relationships, I finally found a woman whose attitude is similar to my mother, someone who understands me, matured and encourages me.

During my failed relationships attempts, I started to think that, I am the one who had attitude problems making this girls to break up, until I met this girl in my country of residence and I can conclude that MY OWN LOVE WAS THERE IN ANOTHER COUNTRY WAITING FOR ME.

Well, she said yes to me. I have a wedding to plan.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...