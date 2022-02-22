A Nairalander’s Amazing Experience At Arochukwu Waterfall In Abia (Photos, Video)

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Nigeria is Arochukwu waterfall. The amazing scenery at this place is worth experiencing first hand. This waterfall is located in Amannagwu, Arochukwu, in Arochukwu local government area of Abia state. The place has the potentials of yielding millions of dollars per annum for both the state and federal government. Check out the sights and sounds of Arochukwu waterfall.

https://massmediang.com/arochukwu-waterfall-is-an-amazing-place-to-visit-photos-video/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYHZsiFuMAI

