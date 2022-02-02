‘A Police Officer’s Phone Is In My Custody, Should I Return It?’

Good day Nairalanders, I need your advice.

I had an encounter with a police officer yesterday along Ibadan-Abeokuta road. I will keep it brief and concise.

I boarded a bus from Ibadan to Abeokuta yesterday afternoon. Somewhere around Odeda, our bus was stopped at a police check point. I was apprehended by the officer who asked me to unlock my phone for him. I did as instructed and next he called me a cyber criminal without any evidence to proof. He immediately demanded I paid him 500k or I will be arrested and detained. I told him I can give him only 5k because I had a very important thing to do and I wouldn’t want him to waste any of my precious time. The officer agreed and eventually I gave him cash of 3k because he didn’t accept transfer for obvious reasons.

Before he searched my phone, he seized my bag and a nylon containing my shoes and my iPhone usb cord.

I unfortunately missed my bus because of delay, so I needed to board another bus immediately, so the officer helped me to stop a bus. He then handed me my bag and nylon. I was so pissed off and tried to cool off my head with a short nap. On getting to Abeokuta, I checked if the contents of my bag and nylon was intact but to my greatest surprise, I found a big android phone belonging to the police officer inside the nylon instead of my shoe and usb. He had unfortunately giving me a wrong nylon containing his own phone.

I have the phone with me now and I’m sincerely not willing to give it back. He has been calling and I don’t know if I should change my mind.

What should I do guys? I’m confused.

