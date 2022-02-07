A Thread For N-Power

Npower: How To Fix Payroll Profile Not Displaying On NASIMS Dashboard

If you are an Npower Batch C Volunteer and suddenly your Npower NASIMS payroll status is blank, please do not tamper with your settings, this is just a temporary network issue, just check your payment status later during off peak hours (late in the night) and your payroll status should come back on.

If you have not received alert please exercise patience and continue to check your bank account balance, as we speak payment is ongoing and all Npower Batch C Volunteers that have been previously paid will definitely be paid their outstanding stipend.

December payment will commence soon, as this payment has been approved by the Minister, all Npower Batch C Volunteers that have not been paid at all, should send their Npower ID, and account details and correct NASIMS names and BVN names to support.npower@nasims.gov.ng.

