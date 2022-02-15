Abba Kyari: Police Reveal Identity Of Suspected Drug Barons

Abba Kyari: Police reveal identity of suspected drug Burns

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed the identity of the two suspected international drug barons in a case involving suspended super cop, DCP Abba Kyari.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, through its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, had declared Kyari wanted on Monday over links to an international drug cartel.

“Today, we are forced to declare one of such law enforcement agents wanted in the person of suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the erstwhile Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force.

“With the intelligence at our disposal, the Agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needs to answer questions that crop up in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor. His failure to cooperate forced the hand of the Agency and that is the reason for this press briefing,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

Shortly after the declaration, the Police announced that they had arrested Kyari and four other officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.

The Police then gave the names of suspected members of the drug cartel as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both males, arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport

The Force said, “The interim investigations report revealed that two (2) international drug couriers identified as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both males, were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on the 19th of January, 2022 upon their arrival from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917. The arrest led to the recovery of substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from the two narcotic couriers. The operation which was intelligence-driven, was undertaken by a Unit of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).”

The Police said their investigation also established that the international narcotics cartel have strong ties with some officers of the NDLEA at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, who are on their pay roll.

The Force said, “The two arrested drug couriers confirmed that the modus is for the transnational drug barons to conspire with the NDLEA officers on duty and send them their pre-boarding photographs for identification, seamless clearance, and unhindered passage out of the airport with the narcotics being trafficked.

“The two arrested drug couriers also confirmed that they have been enjoying this relationship with the NDLEA officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport since 2021 and had in this instant case of 19th January, 2022, been identified and cleared by the NDLEA officers as customary, having received their pre-departure photographs and other details prior to their arrival in Enugu, and were on their way out with the narcotics when they were apprehended by the Police.”



