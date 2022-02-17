Abba Kyari Remains Suspended, Not Dismissed – Police Service Commission

The Police Service Commission says embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari remains suspended and not dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Commission’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

The police commission also suspended cops of the Intelligence Response Team who were indicted with Kyari in alleged drug trafficking and related offences.

The suspended police officers are; Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunday Ubua; and Assistant Superintendent of Police James Bawa. Also, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, was requested to suspend Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu with effect from Monday.

There have been calls for the dismissal of Kyari, who was indicted by the NDLEA over alleged drug links, while on suspension following his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by alleged international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi and five others.

But the PSC on Thursday said Kyari remained suspended until the conclusion of investigations.

The statement read in part, “The Police Service Commission has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406. The Commission has approved the suspension of the officers until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them.

“The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.

“The Inspector General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action.”

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the IGP on Monday, handed over Kyari to anti-narcotics agency for prosecution over alleged link in drug trafficking after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency released damning photo and video evidence to nail Kyari.

The NDLEA said Kyari, the suspended IRT head, belonged to a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

The anti-narcotics agency also said Kyari contacted one of its officers in Abuja and struck a deal to secure the release of a total of 25kg seized cocaine and offered $61,400 bribe to NDLEA officers who played along until his arrest.

The IGP in a statement had corroborated the NDLEA’s findings, saying incontrovertible evidence indicted Kyari in the drug crimes.

The police commission had suspended Kyari on July 31, 2021, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States indicted the “super cop” in the Hushpuppi case.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/ndlea-abba-kyari-remains-suspended-not-dismissed-says-police-commission/%3famp

