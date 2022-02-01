Abiodun Gives Automatic Employment, ₦2M To 2 Best Graduating OOU Students (Pictures)

Abiodun Gives Automatic Employment, N2m To Two Best Graduating OOU Students (Photos)

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Monday, announced automatic employment and donation of N1 million each to the two best graduating students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, IGBERETV has learnt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 6,257 students graduated at the 30th and 31st combined convocation of the Ogun government-owned university.

NAN also reports that Iloka Ebuka of Faculty of Pharmacy graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.92 to emerge the best student in the 2020/2021 session.

Also, Fatima Awolumate of Faculty of Agricultural Economics scored a CGPA of 4.82 to emerge the best graduating student of the 2019/2020 session.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Governor Abiodun wrote;

“I made an offer of employment to the overall best graduating students: Miss Awolumate Adebisi and Mr Iloka Peter, at the 30th and 31st Convocation Ceremony of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago-Iwoye held this morning.

The graduands were further encouraged with a cash prize of 1 million Naira each, and we will be taking it further by constructing a 1600-bed hostel in a bid to provide more infrastructure for better conditions.

#BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA #OgunState #DapoAbiodun”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=494968188657721&id=100044336323950

Governor Abiodun, while speaking at the ceremony, urged tertiary institutions in the country to use research and innovation to inspire practical and lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges facing humanity.

He said that solutions should be sought for local challenges, stressing the need to encourage and cultivate the culture of innovation, ingenuity and technology among the youth.

The governor, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to persevere in life and avoid the temptation of using short cuts to success.

“You must also understand that your education does not end here. In fact, you will be starting a new form of education in the school of life.

“My advice to you is to find a good mentor to help you actualise your dreams. Do not work in isolation, but recognise the value of learning from others and the value of networking.

“In the end, you will be defined by your commitments. These are the ingredients for success and fulfillment. Shortcuts do not take anybody to any good place,” he said.

Mr Abiodun urged the youth, particularly students, to emulate the best graduating students in learning and character of diligence and hard work.

He said his administration had approved the construction of a 1,600-bed space hostel in the university to ease the accommodation challenges being faced by students.

Giving account of his stewardship, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Ganiyu Olatunde, who is rounding off his tenure, highlighted some of the achievements since he assumed office.

Mr Olatunde said the university had witnessed significant growth and development in its operation and administrative sectors.

“Discipline is a major focus of this administration and it had been integrated as a culture.

“We ensured that our students are well behaved and decently dressed by enforcing a dress code that enhanced the moral standard in this great institution,” he said.

In 2020, the governor had also announced the donation of N5 million and a three-bedroom bungalow to Laycon, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Edition.

The governor also donated a two-bedroom bungalow and millions of naira to outstanding teachers in Ogun State.

https://igberetvnews.com/1413734/governor-abiodun-gives-automatic-employment-n2m-two-best-graduating-oou-students-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...