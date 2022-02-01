ABSU Joins Bans Students From Driving Personal Vehicles On Campus

The Management of Abia State University, Uturu has banned the use of personal vehicles by students and flagrant display of wealth on campus.

This came after management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, barred students from driving on its campus last week, read here.

In a notice titled ABIA STATE UNIVERSITY MANAGEMENT BANS STUDENTS FROM DRIVING PERSONAL VEHICLES ON CAMPUS by the registrar Acho Elendu, Ph.D, Henceforth, only staff and accredited visitors would be allowed to drive their vehicles into the campus.

The notice also stated that, any student who violates this directive, which is in the interest of the University community. shall face severe disciplinary action.

Source: https://www.strenuousblog.com/2022/02/absu-joins-fed-poly-owerri-and-bans.html?m=1

