Abuja Body Of Comedians Election: Ghana-Must-Go Steps Down Over ‘Unhealthy Rivalry’

Abuja Body Of Comedians Election: Ghana-Must-Go Steps Down, Cites Unhealthy Rivalry

One of Abuja leading entertainers and a stand up comedian, Mr. Peter Ogbudu, popularly known as Ghana-Must-Go has declared that he is no more interested in vying for the presidency of Abuja Body of Comedians, ABC, attributing it to the unhealthy rivalry and bitterness that has characterised the race.

He accused some members of launching a campaign of calumny against one another instead of focusing on issues, stating that the atmosphere is not conducive enough for him to continue to pursue his ambition in the association at this time.

Ghana-Must-Go expressed disappointment that the contest which ought to have been a friendly race has been badly contaminated with bitterness and anger, stating that the do-or-die mentality of the Nigerian political contest has been introduced into the body.

He therefore thanked friends and colleagues who have shown faith and confidence in him with their support, stating that he would take a position on the candidate to support in coming days.

Earlier in a social media post, Ghana-Must-Go had said he has the experiential capacity and leadership sagacity to take ABC to greater heights.

According to him, the election being first of its kind in Abuja requires nothing short of the best, adding that ABC needs a vibrant, proactive, focus and results oriented leadership.

He had urged his colleagues to be decisive and vote based on the capacity of contestants to deliver and not because of personal relationship or someone’s influence.

He said, “Together let’s pick leaders that will pilot the affairs of ABC in the next 730 days.

“My name is PETER OGBUDU A.K.A Ghana Must Go asking my colleagues who know me and believe in my capacity to strategically take ABC to the next level that we all so desire, to Please vote for me as the next President Abuja Body Of Comedians in the forthcoming election as my experience over the years with both Public and Private sectors will serve as an edge during the period of service.”

He listed President, Press Literary Art Debating Dramatic Society (Essi College Warri), Legal adviser, Social Variety Club (Essi College Warri), Stage Director, Minstrel Theatre Troop Auchi Poly, Stage Director, The Inspirators Auchi Poly, Edutainment Director, Municipal Youth Vanguard, Director Concept Development, Youth WASH, Former, State Coordinator Activista Nigeria, Consultant Partner, Action Aid. Fmr., Consultant Partner, Water Aid. Fmr., Consultant Partner, YAF. (Youth Alive Foundation), Director Peacetainment, Global Peace Foundation, Member, Friends of the Emirate, Ambassador, Peace Justice Human Right, MD/CEO 3B Globals, MD/CEO MileStone Photos among others as positions he has occupied and delivered a sterling performance.

Ghana-Must-Go enjoined his colleagues to join forces with him to make Abuja Body of Comedian a tourist attraction, in order to combine show and business to bring about financial stability and a stronger body.

With his decision to step down, it is not clear which of the candidates that would have his support in the race.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/02/just-in-abuja-body-of-comedians.html?m=1

