Ned Nwoko: Abuja Courts Revokes Jaruma’s Bail, Orders Her Re-Arrest And Remand In Suleja Prison

The Upper Area Court, Zuba in Abuja has revoked the bail granted popular aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu popularly known as Jaruma, IgbereTV reports.

Jaruma is facing a four-count charge of ”defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, and publishing falsehood to incite the public to hate against Prince Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ husband.”

She was granted bail on January 28 after four days in custody.

The presiding judge, Barrister Ismail Abdullahi Jibrin, revoked the bail and ordered for her rearrest after she and her counsel failed to appear in court today and failed to send any representative.

The judge ordered that Jaruma should be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre, until March 17, 2022 which is the new adjourned date.

The judge had earlier on stood the case down as none of Jaruma’s lawyers showed up in court. A lawyer who was in the court premises had appealed to the judge to be patient as Jaruma and her lawyers might show up later.

After waiting for two hours, the judge in anger revoked her bail and ordered her re-arrest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaUnH-ety05/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...