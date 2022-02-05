Actor Saidi Balogun Dazzles In White In His 55th Birthday Photos

Actor Saidi Balogun on Saturday shared photos of himself dazzling in a white agbada to celebrate his birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The movie star posted the photos on Instagram.

In one photo he wrote: “Another 365 days of gratitude. Anu ni mo rigba. #gracefoundme Alhamdulilahi.”

“Stepping into the new age on eagle’s wings. It’s time to SOAR!,” he captioned the second photo.

Balogun’s ex-wife actress Faithia Williams also celebrated her birthday on Instagram.

The actress shared a stunning photo of herself dressed in a whiter gown.

“It is with great pleasure that I am here to celebrate another year of my life. I am grateful for surviving all the challenges throughout the last 365 days and turning a year older….Happy Birthday to Me,” she wrote.

Saidi and Faithia got married in September 2000 in Lagos.

Their marriage produced two children, Khalid and Aliyah Balogun.

The duo separated for a few years before getting officially divorced on January 17, 2014.



