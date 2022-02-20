Actress Doyin Kukoyi Dances With Obasanjo (Video)

‘Tinubu Left The Group Chat’: Actress Doyin Kukoyi Dances With Obasanjo At An Event (Photos, Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Adedoyin Kukoyi recently danced with former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo at an event, IGBERETV reports.

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Olusegun Obasanjo was seen making amazing dance moves despite his old age.

According to Doyin Kukoyi, she requested a dance from Obasanjo and without hesitation, he granted her.

She captioned the video:

“I requested for a dance and without hesitation, he granted me. Ladies and gentlemen, my dance with the former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaKi8Cijzrz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXoDGivut1c

Some Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video by saying that 2023 Presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu could never display such energy.

teehi______ wrote: And somebody who wants to be our next president left the group chat after seeing this video

whales_akoko wrote: That 360 tho. Buhari can never

sarah_funmi wrote: Somebody should pls tag Jagaban to come and see his mate abi na elder brother we go call am since he is younger by age

_omo_jeje wrote: I did not know this man still this energetic o wow



https://igberetvnews.com/1415123/tinubu-left-group-chat-actress-doyin-kukoyi-dances-obasanjo-event-photos-video/

