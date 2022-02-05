Actress Faithia Williams Looks Gorgeous In 53rd Birthday Photos

Actress Faithia Williams has wowed fans with a lovely photo of her dazzling in a white gown to celebrate her 53rd birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The beautiful actress shared the photo on Instagram on Saturday.

“It is with great pleasure that I am here to celebrate another year of my life. I am grateful for surviving all the challenges throughout the last 365 days and turning a year older….Happy Birthday to Me,” she wrote.

Faithia also shared another photo of her rocking a stunning attire.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Happy birthday to a self-willed, strong, and beautiful soul. Yes, you got it right! I am turning a year older today. HBD to me…Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZlpkKasvlR/?utm_medium=copy_link

