Adamu Garba To Abba Kyari: Stop Hiding, Go And Clear Your Name

Adamu Garba, formal presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC who formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023 has advice DCP Abba Kyari to Honor NDLEA invitation.

Adamu Garba share this on his Facebook page and urge the Abba Kyari to respect the law.

Here is what he wrote

Abba Kyari should stop hiding and face the law to clear his name. It is not good that he is called to explain himself, but refused to honor NDLEA’s invitation. He should just face the law!

DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, was earlier declared wanted by the NDLEA over alleged drug links.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225365633383498&id=1103719094&sfnsn=scwspmo

